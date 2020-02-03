Notable Monday Option Activity: USNA, NGVC, NSSC

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA), where a total volume of 4,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 455,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 383.8% of USNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of USNA. Below is a chart showing USNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Symbol: NGVC) saw options trading volume of 1,041 contracts, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of NGVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of NGVC. Below is a chart showing NGVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 940 contracts, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

