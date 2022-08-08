Notable Monday Option Activity: USFD, ALLY, MIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), where a total of 6,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 699,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 24,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) saw options trading volume of 5,732 contracts, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of MIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of MIR. Below is a chart showing MIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for USFD options, ALLY options, or MIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

