Markets
UPWK

Notable Monday Option Activity: UPWK, MA, NK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total volume of 15,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 3,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NantKwest Inc (Symbol: NK) options are showing a volume of 4,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of NK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of NK. Below is a chart showing NK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, MA options, or NK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPWK MA NK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular