Notable Monday Option Activity: UPWK, MA, NK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total volume of 15,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 3,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And NantKwest Inc (Symbol: NK) options are showing a volume of 4,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of NK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of NK. Below is a chart showing NK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

