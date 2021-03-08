Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, VIAC, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 18,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 88,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,819 contracts, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

