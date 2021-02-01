Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, DVAX, BCRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 51,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynavax Technologies Corp (Symbol: DVAX) saw options trading volume of 43,503 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.8% of DVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DVAX. Below is a chart showing DVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 52,213 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

