Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, COF, UHS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 22,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 2,657 contracts, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

