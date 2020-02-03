Notable Monday Option Activity: UNP, RL, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 16,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 3,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 5,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

