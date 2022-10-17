Notable Monday Option Activity: UNP, APO, UWMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 12,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 10,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,300 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 4,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, APO options, or UWMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.