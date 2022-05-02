Notable Monday Option Activity: UNP, AKAM, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 20,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,229 contracts, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 13,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, AKAM options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.