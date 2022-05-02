Notable Monday Option Activity: UNP, AKAM, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 20,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,229 contracts, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 13,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

