Notable Monday Option Activity: UNM, STX, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), where a total volume of 12,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,300 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 13,586 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 37,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNM options, STX options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.