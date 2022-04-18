Notable Monday Option Activity: UNIT, SSTK, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total volume of 8,669 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 866,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 1,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 12,579 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
