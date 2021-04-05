Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UNFI, TTD, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total volume of 15,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.5% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 8,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 14,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

