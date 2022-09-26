Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, C, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 88,278 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

