Notable Monday Option Activity: ULTA, BA, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 9,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 962,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 4,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 160,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 20,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, BA options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

