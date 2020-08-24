Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UI, CAR, VEEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 383 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 16,057 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 3,090 contracts, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

