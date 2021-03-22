Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UI, BILL, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 1,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 98.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 13,454 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

