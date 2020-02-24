Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, TRHC, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 172,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 29,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (Symbol: TRHC) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of TRHC. Below is a chart showing TRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 31,465 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, TRHC options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.