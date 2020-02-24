Markets
UBER

Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, TRHC, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 172,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 29,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (Symbol: TRHC) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of TRHC. Below is a chart showing TRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 31,465 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, TRHC options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER TRHC NKE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular