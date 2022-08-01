Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, PEP, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 186,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 30,540 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 15,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 3,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, PEP options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.