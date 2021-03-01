Markets
UBER

Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, NUAN, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 118,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN) saw options trading volume of 16,644 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 15,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 25,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, NUAN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER NUAN HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest