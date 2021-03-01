Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, NUAN, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 118,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN) saw options trading volume of 16,644 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 15,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 25,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, NUAN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

