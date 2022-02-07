Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, MRNS, CRNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 346,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 20,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.8% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) saw options trading volume of 5,704 contracts, representing approximately 570,400 underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MRNS options, or CRNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.