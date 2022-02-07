Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, MRNS, CRNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 346,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 20,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.8% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) saw options trading volume of 5,704 contracts, representing approximately 570,400 underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MRNS options, or CRNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.