Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, PENN, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 105,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 68,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 28,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, PENN options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

