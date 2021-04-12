Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, GPI, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 95,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 8,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 5,188 contracts, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

