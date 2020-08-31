Notable Monday Option Activity: TYL, CALX, BYD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL), where a total of 1,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of TYL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of TYL. Below is a chart showing TYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) options are showing a volume of 6,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 9,611 contracts, representing approximately 961,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TYL options, CALX options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

