Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, SWKS, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total volume of 23,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 7,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,352 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

