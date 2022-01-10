Notable Monday Option Activity: TXG, FIVE, CERE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG), where a total of 4,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 570,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 5,230 contracts, representing approximately 523,000 underlying shares or approximately 81% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) saw options trading volume of 3,354 contracts, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

