Notable Monday Option Activity: TWTR, SGRY, XPEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 515,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 412.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 21,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 6,149 contracts, representing approximately 614,900 underlying shares or approximately 220.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 5,196 contracts, representing approximately 519,600 underlying shares or approximately 205% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, SGRY options, or XPEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

