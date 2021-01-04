Notable Monday Option Activity: TWTR, FLIR, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 91,217 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 7,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,300 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) saw options trading volume of 9,319 contracts, representing approximately 931,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

