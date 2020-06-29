Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, MDGL, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 13,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 534 contracts, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 13,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 12,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, MDGL options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.