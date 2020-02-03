Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TUP, LULU, IBKR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP), where a total volume of 20,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.8% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 9,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,100 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 16,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 114.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.8% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,100 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

TUP LULU IBKR

