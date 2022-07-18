Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, ULTA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 31,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 13,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,307 contracts, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 217,081 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 18,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, ULTA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

