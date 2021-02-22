Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, CTB, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 11,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) options are showing a volume of 5,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.3% of CTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of CTB. Below is a chart showing CTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 16,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

