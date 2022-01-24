Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, LRCX, FB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 834,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 83.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 322.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 34,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 26,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 261,232 contracts, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares or approximately 148.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 11,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, LRCX options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.