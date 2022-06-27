Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 617,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 61.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 51,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 587,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 51,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 58,810 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 20,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
