Notable Monday Option Activity: TRTN, ROKU, APLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total volume of 4,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.6% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 38,407 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 5,114 contracts, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

