Notable Monday Option Activity: TRIP, WIX, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 15,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 6,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 4,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,756 contracts, representing approximately 575,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, WIX options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
