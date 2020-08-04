Notable Monday Option Activity: TREE, MU, VECO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total volume of 797 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 80,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) saw options trading volume of 1,908 contracts, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

