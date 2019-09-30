Notable Monday Option Activity: TPX, BMY, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total volume of 5,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 538,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 68,244 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 16,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 11,760 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPX options, BMY options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

