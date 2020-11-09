Notable Monday Option Activity: TJX, HCC, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 45,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 11,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 6,332 contracts, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 254,473 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 13,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

