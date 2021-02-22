Notable Monday Option Activity: TJX, GE, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total of 29,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 328,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 26,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,978 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

