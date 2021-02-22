Markets
TJX

Notable Monday Option Activity: TJX, GE, CVX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total of 29,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 328,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 26,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,978 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TJX options, GE options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TJX GE CVX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest