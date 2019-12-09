Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: THOR, RRC, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synthorx Inc (Symbol: THOR), where a total of 1,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of THOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 169,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of THOR. Below is a chart showing THOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 69,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 26,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 11,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

