Notable Monday Option Activity: THO, DPZ, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 28,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 15,483 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 238.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 115,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

