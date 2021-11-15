Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TGTX, SFIX, PLBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 8,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 854,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 16,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 11,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) saw options trading volume of 9,101 contracts, representing approximately 910,100 underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

