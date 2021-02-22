Notable Monday Option Activity: TFX, HAS, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), where a total of 840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of TFX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 176,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of TFX. Below is a chart showing TFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 4,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TFX options, HAS options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.