Notable Monday Option Activity: TEAM, AAWW, BGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 5,277 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) options are showing a volume of 2,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 4,675 contracts, representing approximately 467,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

