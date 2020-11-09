Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TDOC, VLY, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 26,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) options are showing a volume of 14,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 13,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 11,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

