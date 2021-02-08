Notable Monday Option Activity: TDOC, SBUX, PRPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 18,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 33,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) saw options trading volume of 4,811 contracts, representing approximately 481,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, SBUX options, or PRPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

