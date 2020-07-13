Notable Monday Option Activity: TDOC, INSG, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 14,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Inseego Corp (Symbol: INSG) saw options trading volume of 18,467 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of INSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of INSG. Below is a chart showing INSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, INSG options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.