Notable Monday Option Activity: TDOC, CMRE, TIPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 30,331 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 5,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 335 contracts, representing approximately 33,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, CMRE options, or TIPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

