Notable Monday Option Activity: TDOC, CARG, WIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 19,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 5,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) saw options trading volume of 5,885 contracts, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

