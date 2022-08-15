Notable Monday Option Activity: TDG, PG, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total volume of 1,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 156,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 39,579 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 22,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 13,329 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112.70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112.70 strike highlighted in orange:
